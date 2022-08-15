Motorcyclist Killed In Woodland Park Crash ID'd

A motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Woodland Park was identified Monday as a 42-year-old local resident.

The single-vehicle crash occurred when the motorcycle left the roadway on Rifle Camp Road outside the Garrett Park Estates shortly before 10:25 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office responded along with the West Paterson First Aid Squad.

Javier Sanchez was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Sheriff Richard Berdnik said in a joint announcement late Monday afternoon.

Valdes asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help the ongoing investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

