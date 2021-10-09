Motorcyclist Killed In Route 23 Crash

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash on southbound Route 23 in Wayne.

Two cyclists were traveling together when the victim went down just past the entrance ramp from Black Oak Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m., responders said.

The victim was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

Several Wayne units responded, including ranking officers.

They awaited the Passaic County Sheriff's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, county prosecutor's office and state Medical Examiner's Office.

Southbound Route 23 was closed at Black Oak Ridge Road. Northbound was open.

