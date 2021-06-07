Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Complaint: Man Accused Of Threatening Long Island Police, Jews Jailed For Harassing Fort Lee PD
News

Motorcyclist Killed In Passaic Route 21 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Marco Centanni
Marco Centanni Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Roseland was struck and killed over the weekend on Route 21 in Passaic, authorities confirmed Monday.

Marco Centanni was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway’s southbound side near River Street following the 8 p.m. crash on Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

His Suzuki GSX R-750 had been struck by a 2017 Honda Accord driven by a Bayonne woman who “remained on the scene and presented a valid license,” they said.

An investigation was continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Passaic police: (973) 365-3900

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.