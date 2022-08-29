Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

News

Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
North Monroe Street and Woodfield Court in Ridgewood.
North Monroe Street and Woodfield Court in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a garbage truck in Ridgewood.

The collision occurred at the corner of North Monroe Street and dead-ended Woodfield Court around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

Members of the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the motorcyclist to Hackensack University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

The accident was handled by Bergen County sheriff's officers, who are patrolling the village while local police attend the funeral of young Cole McKeon, whose father is a Ridgewood sergeant.

Village firefighters also responded.

North Monroe Street was temporarily closed between Hillcrest Road and Shelbourne Terrace.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

