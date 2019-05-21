Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Toppling Over Hood Of Pick-Up Truck In Fair Lawn Crash

A 51-year-old motorcyclist from Franklin Lakes sustained multiple injuries after flying over the hood of a pick-up truck he collided with Tuesday afternoon in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

Maple Avenue between River Road and Oak Street was closed following the 12:50 p.m. crash for investigation and is expected to remain shut until rush hour, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The motorcyclist was headed north on Maple Avenue when he struck a 2002 GMC Sierra turning left onto the road, driven by a 69-year-old man from Maywood, Metzler said.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The pick-up truck driver sustained no injuries while the motorcyclist was taken to St Joseph's Medical Center by Fair Lawn Ambulance Corps, complaining of hip and torso pain, the sergeant said.

The crash remained under investigation as of 2 p.m.

