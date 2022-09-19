Contact Us
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Hitting Deer On 9W

Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: Demarest VAC

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield was hospitalized after hitting a deer on Route 9W in Alpine, authorities said.

The 22-year-old rider's Honda struck the deer on the road's southbound side just south of Alpine Scout Camp shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle said.

Members of the Demarest Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and upper arm.

The deer fled, he said.

