Motorcyclist, 41, Killed In Route 17 Crash

UPDATE: A Maryland man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle rear-ended a suddenly-braking truck on Route 17 in Rochelle Park, authorities said.

Another driver apparently cut in front of the "bobtail" - a large tractor without a trailer attached -- around 8:30 p.m., forcing the trucker to hit the brakes, responders said.

The 41-year-old motorcyclist from Montgomery Village, MD, couldn't stop in time and hit the tractor from behind, they said, adding that the trucker in all probability wasn't aware of what had just happened.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.

Borough police detectives and investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit reviewing surveillance video that confirmed witness accounts.

They were still trying to find the vehicle and its driver on Wednesday.

Southbound Route 17 was closed at Farview Avenue until midnight.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident, seen something or has information that can help identify the rig and/or driver is asked to contact Rochelle Park police at (201) 843-1515 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 642-5962.

