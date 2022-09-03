Motorcyclist, 32, Dies In Central Jersey Labor Day Weekend Crash

A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Labor Day weekend in Middlesex County, NJ Advance Media reports.

The crash happened early Saturday, Sept. 3 sometime between midnight and 6:50 a.m., when the unidentified operator crossed from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes of Mount Mills Road in Monroe Township, then struck a tree, ejecting him, the outlet said citing police.

The motorcyclist was not identified.

The crash remains under investigation. Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

