Motocross Stuntman Who Traveled Through NJ, NY, PA Charged With Raping Kids, Recording It

A motocross stunt rider who frequented New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania raped children and made videos of it while barnstorming the country in a traveling circus, federal authorities charged.

Ryan Meyung, 30, “engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of child sexual abuse” between 2019 and 2021, the Justice Department said.

Meyung had already been charged locally in Georgia with child rape, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy. A federal indictment returned this week accuses him of producing, transporting and possessing child porn, authorities announced.

Meyung owned and operated “Live Your Dreams MX,” a company that traveled the U.S. and other countries building motocross tracks while teaching and mentoring children.

He also was connected with several youth-oriented organizations and ministries, said Neal Pinkston, the district attorney in Hamilton County, GA, where the case originated.

Meyung didn’t have a permanent home. Instead, he crashed with different families while going from state to state in a bus, Pinkston said.

A father from one of those families brought the first allegations, claiming that Meyung – who’d stayed at their home several times while passing through the town -- raped his 12-year-old son while giving him a tobacco vape, money and an iPhone.

Two siblings aged 10 and 11 then came forward saying that Meyung had sexually abused one of them after keeping them locked in the tour bus.

“Don’t tell your dad,” they said he told them.

Meyung has remained held in Tennessee since his arrest on the local charges last December.

The federal indictment against him was returned in Atlanta, GA amid an investigation by several US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) offices throughout the country, assisted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chattanooga Police Department, both in Tennessee.

Authorities say they believe there may be more alleged victims nationwide. They asked that anyone with information related to the case contact the HIS tipline at (866) 347-2423 or ICE Tipline (ice.gov).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.