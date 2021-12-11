Motive Unclear After Gang Jumps Lyndhurst Resident, Flees Off-Duty Officer

An off-duty police officer rescued a Lyndhurst man who was jumped by a group of assailants as he and his wife left their apartment, authorities said.

The attackers were "all wearing facial coverings" when they demanded entry into the victim's Stuyvesant Avenue home around 6 a.m. Thursday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The passing officer scared them off, however, he said.

The officer tended to the victim before an EMS unit took him to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the lieutenant said.

A motive for the attack wasn't officially disclosed. The victim's wife wasn't injured and nothing apparently was taken.

A Bergen County K9 Unit also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Anyone with information that could help detectives investigating the case can submit it anonymously to Lyndhurst police at: (201) 804-9346.

