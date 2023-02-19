Motel Guest Covered In Lotion Rescued From Knife-Wielding Woman At Little Ferry Motel: Police

Little Ferry police rescued a motel guest from Hackensack from a knife-wielding Englewood woman who covered him in lotion and held him against his will, authorities said.

Responding officers two people arguing loudly on the other side of the room door when they arrived at the Capri Inn, Police Chief James Walters said.

Desarey Victoria Hutchison, 31, who records show has a history of stalking arrests, initially refused to open the door, the chief said.

She finally relented but was “extremely irate and screaming," he said.

The officers found the 35-year-old victim covered head-to-toe in lotion, including on his clothes, Walters said.

He told them he’d tried to leave but that Hutchinson blocked his path, jumped on him and sprayed him with the lotion.

Hutchinson apparently snatched the phone from the man’s hands when he called police, Walters said.

He can be heard on the taped 911 call telling a screaming Hutchison that he just wanted to go home, adding: “Stop holding me hostage,” the chief said.

Hutchinson, who told officers she’s six months pregnant, admitted blocking the man from leaving – including by putting a baby stroller in front of the door, he said.

Police charged Hutchison with false imprisonment and hindering her arrest by providing false information. They sent her to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge release her hours later, with conditions, under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

The responding officers urged the man to stick around and file a report, the chief said.

But he left in a hurry.

