MOSQUE ATTACK: Prayer Leader Stabbed, Suspect Seized In Paterson

A prayer leader at a mosque in Paterson was stabbed early Sunday by a fellow Muslim, authorities said.

The victim was taken in stable condition to nearby St. Joseph's University Medical Center following the 5 a.m. incident at the Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Police seized the accused assailant, who apparently is a member of the mosque.

No further details were available Sunday morning.

