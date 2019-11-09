Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sprinkler Company Owner From Waldwick Charged With Collecting, Sharing Child Porn
News

Morris Prosecutor: Woman Doctored Medical Records In Family Court Case

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Chancery Division’s Family Part of New Jersey Superior Court handles cases involving marriage, parentage, custody, child support, domestic violence and juvenile matters.
The Chancery Division’s Family Part of New Jersey Superior Court handles cases involving marriage, parentage, custody, child support, domestic violence and juvenile matters. Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A Franklin woman was charged with forgery, perjury and falsifying records after she submitted bogus medical invoices in a family court case, authorities said Wednesday.

Lynneann K. Groves, 37, filed the documents with the Family Part of Superior Court’s Chancery Division in March, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

“The documents were allegedly medical invoices totaling $2,800,” Knapp said, adding that investigators from his office’s Fraud Unit determined that they were phony.

“The investigation also revealed several alterations to the original invoices,” with amounts claimed on several of them that were “greater than actually billed by the medical provider,” the prosecutor said.

Groves signed the required certification attesting that the documented information was true and accurate and acknowledging that she’d be subject to criminal penalties for lying, he added.

Knapp thanked members of his Specialized Crimes’ Fraud Unit and the Chancery Division’s Family Part of New Jersey Superior Court, which handles cases involving marriage, parentage, custody, child support, domestic violence and juvenile matters.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.