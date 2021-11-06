Morris Prosecutor: 17 Years Behind Bars For Drunk Driver In Triple Fatal Wrong-Way Rt. 80 Crash

The Dumont car salesman who caused three deaths during a wrong-way DWI crash on Route 80 was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in state prison, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Miguel Botero, 30, plead guilty in November to two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide and DWI, Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Botero, who had a BAC of .20, was headed west on the eastbound side of the highway in Parsippany-Troy Hills when his Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into a Toyota Corolla on Oct. 18, 2019, killing Ronald Francois, 28, of Newark; Jalen Davis, 20, of Stanhope; and Julia Wells, 20, of Mine Hill, authorities said.

Botero was sentenced to an aggregate term of 17 years in New Jersey State Prison, 12 of which are subject to the No Early Release Act’s parole ineligibility provisions, Carroll said.

Each second-degree vehicle homicide charge carries a six-year sentence while the third-degree strict liability vehicular homicide charge carries five years, authorities said. All charges will run consecutive.

Meanwhile, three Morristown bars are reportedly accused of “employing incompetent and inadequately trained bartenders” in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Francois’ family last month.

