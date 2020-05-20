Morris County Widow Finds Buyer For Late Police Officer Husband's SUV After COVID-19 Death

A Morris County widow stuck with a painful and costly memory of her late husband after he died of COVID-19 last month has finally found someone to take over the lease on his 2018 Toyota Highlander.

But it wasn't easy.

Jennifer Graiani’s husband, Kevin Graiani, was a retired NYPD and Spring Valley, NY police officer.

He died of the virus on the couple’s first wedding anniversary after being put on a ventilator in early March, reports say.

At the time of his death, Kevin had about 17 months left on his lease -- a monthly payment of $411. Jennifer took to Facebook April 14 in an attempt to find someone willing to take over the lease and car.

“I could use some help,” she wrote. “Kevin's leased 2018 Highlander is in my name. I’m having trouble turning it in without a large penalty that I cannot afford right now.”

Jennifer was willing to chip in $100 each month upfront, totaling $1,700 in cash.

After hundreds of comments and shares, someone interested contacted Jennifer. The troubles didn't end there, though. Receiving the paperwork from the lease company was the new obstacle.

After days and days of waiting, and still no papers, Jennifer became increasingly worried she'd lose her new buyer.

Finally, the company responded and apologized for the delay, saying they'd been experiencing an influx of customer service requests.

Jennifer contacted ABC7's 7 On Your Side, and miraculously, hours later, she got a phone call from the leasing company, she said.

Experiencing auto-related financial problems of your own? Experts say most companies are willing to work with their clients to come to a solution, which could include deferment.

Meanwhile, Jennifer continues to mourn the loss of her husband, who had taken on a second career as a nurse.

"He was the love of my life,” she said. “I would've followed him anywhere…I’m lost.”

