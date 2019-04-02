Morris County Sheriff's Officer, Pick-Up Driver Hospitalized In I-287 Parsippany Crash

A Morris County sheriff's officer and pick-up truck driver were hospitalized with injuries after their vehicles colliding on Route 287 in Parsippany early Tuesday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

The unmarked sheriff's vehicle and Ford F150 were headed southbound in the two left lanes when they collided around 6:50 a.m. near milepost 42.2, Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The officer and the 27-year-old Ford driver were taken to Morristown Medical Center, he said.

Both lanes had been reopened as of 8 a.m.

