Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Flames Consume Lodi Townhouses
News

Morris County Sheriff's Officer, Pick-Up Driver Hospitalized In I-287 Parsippany Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A Morris County Sheriff's Department vehicle collided with a Ford F150 early Tuesday morning in Parsippany.
A Morris County Sheriff's Department vehicle collided with a Ford F150 early Tuesday morning in Parsippany. Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff FACEBOOK

A Morris County sheriff's officer and pick-up truck driver were hospitalized with injuries after their vehicles colliding on Route 287 in Parsippany early Tuesday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

The unmarked sheriff's vehicle and Ford F150 were headed southbound in the two left lanes when they collided around 6:50 a.m. near milepost 42.2, Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

The officer and the 27-year-old Ford driver were taken to Morristown Medical Center, he said.

Both lanes had been reopened as of 8 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.