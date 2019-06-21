Contact Us
Morris County Mom Held Daughter Above Her Head As Fox Bit Her Own Leg 3 Times

Cecilia Levine
A fox attacked a Morris Plains mother Wednesday.
A fox attacked a Morris Plains mother Wednesday. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Morris Plains mother working in her garden with her 2-year-old daughter was bitten by a fox.

Sally Deeney of Brook Drive South said she thought a cat or dog was behind her Wednesday before she realized it was a fox covered in dirt, the DailyRecord reports .

The mom held her daughter over her head as the fox bit her three times on the leg.

Deeney's screams brought neighbors to the scene, who also screamed in an attempt to scare the animal.

Once police responded, the animal was gone.

Deeney's daughter was unharmed. She was taken to the hospital for rabies shots.

Last week, an Essex County family was attacked by a coyote while walking in the park.

