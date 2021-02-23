Morris County Contractor Who Cheated IRS Out Of $261,758 Gets 18 Months In Fed Pen

A Morris County contractor must serve 18 months in federal prison before he'll be eligible for release for cheating on his taxes, authorities said.

Roger Magill, 51, of Wharton, cashed business checks from his businesses -- Reliable Construction (also known as Reliable Paving) and and Hackensack Pavers (also known as Hackensack Paving) -- using a bogus identity at several check-cashing businesses, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachel A. Honig said.

He then deposited the cash into accounts without reporting it to the IRS, evading $261,758 in personal income taxes in the process, Honig said.

Rather than go to trial, Magill took a deal from the government.

He must serve the entire sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to tax evasion because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

In addition, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced Magill by teleconference from Newark Monday to two years of supervised release.

Honig credited agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamel Semper, the chief of her Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.