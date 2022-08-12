Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

MORNING MESS: Dump Truck Tips On Route 46

Jerry DeMarco
Eastbound Route 46 at the Little Falls/Totowa border.
Eastbound Route 46 at the Little Falls/Totowa border. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A good Samaritan pulled a driver from an overturned dump truck following a crash that jammed eastbound Route 46 during the Friday morning rush, responders said.

The truck landed on the driver's side at the Totowa/Little Falls border just past the McBride Avenue exit following a crash, spilling dirt on the roadway, shortly before 8 a.m.

Members of the Little Falls Eagle Rescue Squad took the driver to a local hospital. His condition couldn't immediately be determined. Nor was it instantly clear whether there were other victims.

Two heavy-duty wreckers were needed to right the truck.

New Jersey State Police and their colleagues from Little Falls and Woodland Park responded along with Little Falls firefighters.

