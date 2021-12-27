Contact Us
Morning Driver In PJs Escapes Serious Injury In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was wrapped in a tarp for warmth.
The driver was wrapped in a tarp for warmth.

A pajama-clad motorist escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Monday morning in Fair Lawn.

The Toyota Camry struck an occupied Toyota min-van that was parked on Heights Avenue before landing on its side shortly before 8 a.m.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

All Points Auto & Towing righted and removed the sedan.

Damage to the minivan wasn't extensive.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account of the incident.

