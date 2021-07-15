More Stimulus Money Could Be On The Way, Feds Say

Haven’t received any federal stimulus checks yet?

Well, now a fourth payment from the U.S. Treasury Department may arrive soon, federal officials say.

Debate persists in the U.S. Congress and among other public officials over how many dollars will be spent and who will get the money, according to multiple news media reports.

A couple dozen congressmen are pushing for new federal stimulus checks with a guarantee that the money will make it to Americans' bank accounts.

Some lawmakers also are requesting that the federal government figures out ways to get the money to anyone without a bank account.

Some lobbying groups are advocating for $2,000 direct payments for every adult, and at least $1,000 for each child.

For earlier rounds of stimulus checks, recipients needed to be federal taxpayers, qualifying dependents or not making too much money.

The IRS has mailed out more than 100 million stimulus checks. File

Anyone who has not received one or more stimulus checks can check this U.S. Treasury website to see how to qualify or track prior payments.

Another problem arose if the IRS did not have up-to-date mailing addresses or accurate bank account information for direct deposits -- or for anyone who had not paid federal taxes.

And Americans can never count on more federal assistance soon: It took the U.S. Congress nine months to approve the second stimulus check.

Other Americans excluded from earlier rounds of stimulus checks included:

Immigrant workers, refugees and their dependents.

Elderly dependents, such as unemployed grandparents.

Anyone 17 years or older who were claimed as dependents on an adult's tax return.

Americans who were unaware they even qualified for stimulus checks.

Some lawmakers and public advocates also think the IRS should distribute pre-loaded EBT (Electronic Bank Transfer) cards -- much like some states do for unemployment, food stamp and other public assistance -- to assure that everyone who qualifies for stimulus checks receive them.

Economic experts and others advocating for more direct financial estimate that at least one-fifth of the nation's lowest-paid workers remain unemployed,

And many Americans continue to struggle paying bills including rent, credit cards and essentials like water, gas and electricity.Meanwhile, many landlords remain stranded by tenants who have not been able to pay rent, public officials have said.

