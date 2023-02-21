Moonachie Man Stabbed With Kitchen Knife, GF Jailed

A Moonachie man was hospitalized with a stab wound in his arm and his girlfriend was in custody following a dispute at his home, authorities said.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

He's been stabbed in the left arm with a serrated kitchen knife that responders said police recovered.

Police arrested Lissette Vasquez, 52, outside the victim's home on Maple Street, just off Moonachie Road and East Joseph Street.

They charged her with aggravated assault and weapons possession and sent her to the Bergen County Jail, where she remained on Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.