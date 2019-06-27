Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HERO: Elmwood Park Firefighter Who Works As NJ Transit Dispatcher Helps Nab Burglary Suspect
News

Montville Sup't IDs Boy Who Drowned In Lake As Local Seventh Grader

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Lazar Middle School in Montville.
Lazar Middle School in Montville. Photo Credit: Lazar Middle Schools Moms and Dads Facebook

Montville School District officials identified the 12-year-old boy who drowned at the Lake Valhalla Club as Aaron Melzer.

The Lazar Middle School seventh-grader died while swimming at the private lake club Wednesday afternoon.

Grief counselors will be at the Lazar Media Center on June 28 and July 1 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Aaron’s family and friends as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” Superintendent René Rovtar said on Facebook.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.