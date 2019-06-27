Montville Sup't IDs Boy Who Drowned In Lake As Local Seventh Grader

Montville School District officials identified the 12-year-old boy who drowned at the Lake Valhalla Club as Aaron Melzer.

The Lazar Middle School seventh-grader died while swimming at the private lake club Wednesday afternoon.

Grief counselors will be at the Lazar Media Center on June 28 and July 1 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Aaron’s family and friends as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” Superintendent René Rovtar said on Facebook.

