Montville Construction Worker Killed In Demolition Accident

A 38-year-old Lake Hopatcong man was killed while working on a demolition job in Pennsylvania.

Luke Marzano was working on the Martin Tower property site in Bethlehem when he sustained crushing injuries to his pelvis and abdomen around 11:50 a.m. Thursday, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

A crew has been working to clean up the remnants of the Bethlehem Steel Corp headquarters, which closed four months ago.

Employed by Montville-based CATCO Demolition Services, Marzano was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The death was ruled accidental, the coroner said.

Marzano, part of the tight-knit Legends Car community at Wall Stadium, was remembered by former stadium announcer Eric Brennan for his positivity and charisma.

Eric Brennan, right, remembered Luke Marzano as someone who always saw the glass half-full.

"When Luke and his brother returned to competition at the track, there was a noticeable brightening of that side of the pit area," Brennan wrote in a Facebook tribute.

"Not just because of the bright yellow color of their race cars, but also from the bright smile that Luke seemed to have in that back corner, regardless of how the night of racing went.

"Even though I was 'the new guy,' and didn’t know much about their family history at the track, Luke made me feel welcome. Weekly. Without hesitation.

"It seemed as though for Luke, the glass was half full, all of the time."

