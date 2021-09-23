Montvale Mom Who Produced 'Little Steven's Underground Garage' Passes At 36

TRIBUTE: When loved ones say their final goodbyes to Jenna Antonacci of Montvale on Friday, they will no doubt recall how much she loved -- and at one time lived -- music.

Antonacci had worked in her mid- to late-20s as a producer for the wildly popular "Little Steven's Underground Garage," created by longtime E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt on Sirius XM.

She immersed herself in communicating with bands, managers and labels to organize appearances, among other tasks, and worked directly on the program hosted by Andrew Loog Oldham, the former manager and producer for the Rolling Stones.

Heard worldwide, "Little Steven's Underground Garage" has featured a variety of hosts and an assortment of musical giants, such as Brian Wilson, Ray Davies, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards -- and, of course, Bruce Springsteen.

Antonacci was steeped in various types of music, mostly rock and roll, but counted herself such an avid fan of the Dave Matthews Band that it was included in her obituary.

She also was the niece of yet another New Jersey legend, the late James Gandolfini, who starred with Van Zandt in "The Sopranos."

Antonacci went on to marry U.S. Army infantryman Stephen Barnett of Lafayette, LA, in 2019. She gave birth to two boys, Lincoln and Luke, and most recently worked as a certified personal trainer.

She died peacefully, at 36, on Monday, her family said.

Besides her husband and their children, the Pascack Hills High School and Rutgers University graduate leaves her mom, Johanna, and sisters Laura, Doreen and Keri.

A funeral Mass was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church on Fremont Avenue in Park Ridge followed by private cremation.

Visiting hours were from 6 to 9 p.mm. Thursday at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Antonacci's memory may be made to the St. Francis Breadline.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.