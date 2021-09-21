Montvale Man Charged With Recording, Sharing His Own Porn Images Of Young Kids

A Montvale man recorded and shared “sexually suggestive” images of three young children while he was alone with them, authorities who raided his home on Tuesday charged.

John A. Bell, 39, a married software salesman, was caught with more than 1,000 digital files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit pre-pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said following his arrest.

A more intensive investigation determined that Bell, of Cardinal Court, also produced his own images of pre-pubescent youngsters “posed and/or exposed” and shared them, Musella said.

Bell remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with sexual assault, child endangerment and possessing, producing and distributing child pornography.

Musella thanked Montvale police for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst and Ramsey police departments, which participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

