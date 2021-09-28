Montvale Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

A crash in Montvale sent a Bloomfield driver to the hospital, authorities said.

The victim from Bloomfield apparently made a left in his Mitsubishi in front of a Ford F-150 at West Grand Avenue and Rolling Ridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The Mitsubishi driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with an eye injury, the chief said.

No summonses or charges were immediately filed. An investigation was continuing.

