Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Deadly Shooting Raises Ire Of NJ Community After Schoolchildren Find Bleeding Victim
News

Montvale Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Montvale police
Montvale police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Montvale PD

A crash in Montvale sent a Bloomfield driver to the hospital, authorities said.

The victim from Bloomfield apparently made a left in his Mitsubishi in front of a Ford F-150 at West Grand Avenue and Rolling Ridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The Mitsubishi driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with an eye injury, the chief said.

No summonses or charges were immediately filed. An investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.