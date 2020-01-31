Contact Us
Breaking News: Paterson Police Chase Down Ex-Con Home Invaders Who Kicked In Woman's Door, Seize Gun, Drugs
Montclair Elementary School Custodian Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl, 14

Cecilia Levine
Head custodian at Montclair's Northeast School Stephen Yekel, 47, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over the course of two years, authorities said. Photo Credit: ECPO (inset)/Montclair Public Schools

A custodian at a Montclair public school was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over a period of two years, authorities said.

Stephen Yekel, 47 -- named on the Northeast School's website as the head custodian -- is accused of assaulting the teen between October 2016 and October 2018 in several locations, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was arrested Jan. 23 on three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault.

Interim Montclair superintendent Nathan Parker said Yekel is no longer working in the district.

The Northeast Elementary School is located at 603 Grove St.

