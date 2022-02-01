Missing South Jersey Man Found Dead

New Jersey State Police say the body of a man missing from Cumberland County has been found.

"The body of Jonathan Morris II, 23, has been located and identified," Trooper Brandi Slota said Tuesday morning.

Morris had last been seen early Friday morning in the Bridgeton area, according to State Police.

“NJSP Bridgeton Station considers him missing and possibly in harm’s way,” State Police had posted on social media.

Morris reportedly went out with friends after work on Thursday night, and then communication suddenly stopped, his family said at a Sunday afternoon news conference in Hopewell, where his mother's gray 2012 BMW was found running. Her son had borrowed the BMW.

That same BMW had been seen on surveillance video hours earlier Friday around 3 a.m. on Cottage Avenue in Bridgeton with four people inside. Family members said they don't believe Morris, who is 6-foot-6, was driving the car at that time.

A formal press release was forthcoming, Slota said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sgt. George Auge of Troop A Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

