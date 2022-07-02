MISSING: Police Seek Help Finding Haledon Man

SEEN HIM? Detectives from the Haledon Police Department’s Investigative and Special Services Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Haledon resident Felix DeJesus, who was reported missing by his family last week.

DeJesus was last seen in the area Oak and Summer streets in Paterson around 6 p.m. last Wednesday, Feb. 2, Capt. George Guzman said.

His family reported him missing the next day, Guzman said.

DeJesus is described as 41, Hispanic, about 5-feet-9 and 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444.

