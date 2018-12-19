Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Missing Passaic Girl With Autism Found In New York City

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Michele Cortes
Michele Cortes Photo Credit: Hector Carlos Lora

A Passaic girl with autism who went missing Friday was located unharmed in New York City, authorities said.

Michele Cortes was last seen running from School No. 1 on Van Houten Avenue, Passaic Police Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

She was in the custody of New York Administration for Children Services Saturday morning and was being transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

“There is nothing more heart breaking or stressful than a missing child," Mayor Hector C. Lora said. "I didn’t sleep last night as the search for Michele Cortes was ongoing. The relief when she was located is difficult to describe, and I am thankful that she will be reunited with her family.

"“The cooperation and support from community volunteers and all levels of law enforcement is why Michele Cortes is back with her family today.”

Anyone with information can contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.