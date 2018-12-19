Missing Passaic Girl With Autism Found In New York City

A Passaic girl with autism who went missing Friday was located unharmed in New York City, authorities said.

Michele Cortes was last seen running from School No. 1 on Van Houten Avenue, Passaic Police Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

She was in the custody of New York Administration for Children Services Saturday morning and was being transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

“There is nothing more heart breaking or stressful than a missing child," Mayor Hector C. Lora said. "I didn’t sleep last night as the search for Michele Cortes was ongoing. The relief when she was located is difficult to describe, and I am thankful that she will be reunited with her family.

"“The cooperation and support from community volunteers and all levels of law enforcement is why Michele Cortes is back with her family today.”

Anyone with information can contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

