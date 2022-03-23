Missing NJ Man Found Dead In New Orleans Died In 'Tragic Accident,' Rescuers Say

A funeral was held on Tuesday, March 22 for a New Jersey man whose body was found in New Orleans nearly two months after his disappearance.

Michael Gelfand, a father of four from Jackson, arrived in NoLa for a one-day business trip on Jan. 5, but had not been heard from since Jan. 6.

Yeshiva World News said only that the 33-year-old dad "perished in a tragic accident... while on a business trip to the city and was later confirmed to have been involved in a terrible mishap that cost him his life."

The discovery of Gelfand's body was originally reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

"In his unassuming and quiet way, Mordy z”l was a tremendous baal chesed, and an individual who was described as selfless, deeply empathetic, and willing to go the extra mile for another’s sake," Yeshiva World News writes.

He is survived by his wife, Devorah, and four children.

Authorities in New Orleans did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Monday evening.

