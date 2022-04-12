Missing Elmwood Park Teen Found Hiding In Garage

UPDATE: Police and firefighters flooded a garden apartment complex in Elmwood Park and found a teen who'd been reported missing a short time earlier, authorities said.

The responders searched the grounds and around the Elmwood Village Apartments searching for the 15-year-old, who went missing after an argument with her mother Tuesday afternoon April 12.

They were checking garages when one of them heard a noise and found the teen hiding behind a car, said Police Chief Michael Foligno, who is also the borough administrator.

EMS was checking her out before returning the teen to her mom, he said.

