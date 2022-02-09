Missing Carlstadt Man Found

A hearing-impaired Carlstadt man who’d gone missing nearly two weeks ago was found at University Hospital in Newark, authorities confirmed.

Carlstadt detectives found James Dugan II on Tuesday, Feb. 8, while checking area hospitals, Deputy Police Chief Thomas Cox said Wednesday.

"Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for all you have done for my brother and my family," his sister, Sarah, posted on Facebook. "So many people have reached out to offer love and support. We are so grateful and relieved. Thank you so so so so so much."

Tattoos and facial recognition helped identify Dugan, which was then confirmed by his family, the deputy chief said.

Initial indications were that Dugan had been found in a local McDonalds and taken to the hospital on Jan. 28, a day after he’d reportedly gone missing, Cox said.

He didn't elaborate.

The deputy thanked the Newark and state police missing persons units for their assistance.

