Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: BOOSTER BAGS: Police Say Bergen Shoplifting Crew Did Some Serious Thieving
News

Minivan Lands On Pickup Truck: Three Hospitalized, One Serious After Route 4 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The minivan crashed nose-first into the ground on Route 4 in Paramus. The minivan crashed nose-first into the ground on Route 4 in Paramus.
The minivan crashed nose-first into the ground on Route 4 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
All Points separated the vehicles on westbound Route 4 in Paramus. All Points separated the vehicles on westbound Route 4 in Paramus.
All Points separated the vehicles on westbound Route 4 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
The crash on westbound Route 4 in Paramus also took out a fire hydrant. The crash on westbound Route 4 in Paramus also took out a fire hydrant.
The crash on westbound Route 4 in Paramus also took out a fire hydrant. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Traffic squeezed by on westbound Route 4 near Farview Avenue following the Monday morning crash. Traffic squeezed by on westbound Route 4 near Farview Avenue following the Monday morning crash.
Traffic squeezed by on westbound Route 4 near Farview Avenue following the Monday morning crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
At the scene Monday morning on westbound Route 4 in Paramus. At the scene Monday morning on westbound Route 4 in Paramus.
At the scene Monday morning on westbound Route 4 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Three victims were hospitalized after a minivan went airborne and landed on top of a pickup truck on Route 4 in Paramus, responders said.

The most seriously injured, police at the scene said, was the driver of the Toyota Sienna, which crashed nose-first into the ground next to the driveway of Stickley Furniture & Mattress on the westbound highway near the Farview Avenue overpass shortly before 9:30 am. Monday.

Paramus police, firefighters, heavy rescue members and ambulances (2) responded.

All Points towing responded to remove the minivan and Ford pickup.

Boyd A. Loving took photos and contributed to this article. Keith Smollin also contributed a photo (below).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.