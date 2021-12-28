Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

News

Minivan Crash In Wayne Kills Staten Island Driver

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Jorge Jaimez Romero, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene in Wayne, authorities said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

UPDATE: A Staten Island man died after his minivan veered off the road, bounced off one utility pole and slammed into another in Wayne, authorities confirmed.

Jorge Jaimez Romero, 28, was pronounced dead at the intersection of Valley and Ratzer roads following the 8:11 p.m. crash on Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint announcement.

An autopsy will be necessary to determine the cause of death, Valdes and Romero said.

Responders said Romero was in traumatic arrest when they arrived. No other vehicles were involved, they said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact prosecutor’s detectives on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Wayne PD: (973) 694-0600.  

