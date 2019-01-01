Minimum Wage Clocks In At $8.85 In New Jersey -- But That Could Change

New Jersey is among the eight U.S. states that in 2019 will see an increase in minimum wage as a result of automatic adjustments for inflation.

Minimum wage in the Garden State is clocking in at $8.85, up from $8.60, in 2019 -- despite Gov. Murphy's hopes of seeing a hike to $15.

That could still happen, though. And if it does, New Jersey's minimum wage will match that of large New York City businesses. Basic minimum wage in New York is $11.10 but Big Apple businesses with 11 employees or more is up to $15.

Employees who work year-round in 20 states will see their annual pay increase between $90 and $1,300 in 2019, Economic Policy Institute reports.

In 29 states, minimum wage has surpassed the federal level's rate of $7.25 per hour.

