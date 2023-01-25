Mini School Bus, SUV Collide In Ridgewood

PHOTOS: Two teens and their minibus driver emerged unscathed from a crash in Ridgewood.

The school bus was en route from Midland Park to Paramus when it collided with a BMW SUV and ended up on the sidewalk at the corner of Northern Parkway and East Glen Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Ridgewood police and firefighters responded, as both boys and their driver watched from across the street. The BMW driver also checked out OK and no medics were called.

All Points Towing removed the minibus of John Leckie of Hackensack, along with the more severely damaged XDrive50i.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.