Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Mini School Bus, SUV Collide In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The short bus and SUV collided at the corner of Park and Maple avenues in Glen Rock shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The short bus and SUV collided at the corner of Park and Maple avenues in Glen Rock shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two special needs students were taken to the hospital in private vehicles after a mini school bus and an SUV collided in Glen Rock.

Two adults were treated by members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after the short bus and Honda Pilot collided at the corner of Park and Maple avenues shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Glen Rock police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.