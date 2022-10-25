Mini School Bus, SUV Collide In Glen Rock

Two special needs students were taken to the hospital in private vehicles after a mini school bus and an SUV collided in Glen Rock.

Two adults were treated by members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after the short bus and Honda Pilot collided at the corner of Park and Maple avenues shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Glen Rock police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.