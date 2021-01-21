Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: IRS Warns Of Brand-New Wave Of Scams Tied To Stimulus Checks, COVID-19
News

MILLIONAIRES: South Jersey Powerball Winners Take Home $1M Times 3

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wawa in Woodbury Heights
Wawa in Woodbury Heights Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three Powerball players in New Jersey won $1 million apiece on Wednesday night.

The second-tier prizewinning tickets matched all five of the five white balls, according to state Lottery officials.Those lucky tickets were purchased in Camden, Gloucester and  Middlesex counties.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 20 drawing were: 40, 53, 60, 68, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 22. The Multiplier number was 03.

Six third-tier prize-winners scattered throughout the state took home a combined total of $400,000, state Lottery officials said. (See separate story.)

The million-dollar prizes were sold at the following locations:

  • Camden County: 7-Eleven #16158, 615 North Haddon Ave., Haddonfield;
  • Gloucester County: Wawa #951, 856 Mantua Park, Woodbury Heights; and,
  • Middlesex County: Exxon, 4150 Route 1 North & Stouts Ln., Monmouth Junction.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10:59 p.m.

ALSO SEE: Six Powerball Players Win A Combined $400,000 In Prizes Statewide

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.