'Milestone': Holy Name Respiratory Therapist Extubates First Coronavirus Patient In Two Weeks

A photojournalist at Teaneck's Holy Name Medical Center caught a respiratory therapist at just the right time on Wednesday.

Jeff Rhode had minutes to spare while working his way from the 6th floor to the second, the ICU when he stumbled upon Brenda "taking a much needed break."

The health care worker was on a phone call staring at the New York City skyline, Rhode said.

"After a polite 'hello' she told me: 'It's not a sunny day, but it is a great day,' with a smile," the photographer said. "The first patient since the craziness started two weeks ago had been extubated -- a milestone."

Her breathing tube had been removed.

The patient told Brenda how M&Ms were her weakness, and seemed happy, Rhode wrote.

"Thinking about this day is the first time I've actually broken down," Brenda said.

Holy Name Respiratory Therapist Brenda beams after extubating her first coronavirus patient after two weeks. Jeff Rhode

