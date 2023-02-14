Michigan State Shooter Has NJ Ties, Previous Gun Offense

The 43-year-old gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University before turning the gun on himself Monday, Feb. 13 appears to have New Jersey ties.

The shooter was identified by Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman as Anthony McRae. According to a report by the New York Post and her obituary, McRae's late mother was born and lived in Trenton.

Screenshots of McRae's Facebook profile circulating on Twitter show he listed Trenton has his hometown. McRae also had a previous firearm offense dating back to 2019, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

McRae opened fire on MSU's East Lansing campus near Berkey Hall around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. Authorities said that the gunman had no connections to the university.

Notable MSU alumni, including legendary NBA point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, openly shared their grief over the deadly shooting.

"Cookie & I are devastated to hear about the news of a shooting on Michigan State’s campus< Johnson wrote on his Twitter. "We are praying for the victims, their families, students, faculty, employees & administration."

The identities of the deceased students have yet to be be released and the three surviving students are said to be in critical condition.

Daily Voice will provide more information once it is available. Check back for more.

