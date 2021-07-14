Contact Us
Michael Jordan Spotted In Atlantic County (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Michael Jordan at the Borgata
Michael Jordan at the Borgata Photo Credit: Amanda Feldz Twitter

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is visiting Atlantic County this week.

Jordan was captured on video leaving Steve & Cookie's By The Bay Tuesday in Margate, The Press of Atlantic City initially reported.

Local news reporter and photographer Hugh E. Dillon shared the footage sent to him by a reader in a tweet.

He was spotted at the Borgata Wednesday.

Jordan is apparently in the area for Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson's fishing tournament in Atlantic City, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

