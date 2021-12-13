Metal Found In These Drinks Forces FDA Recall In CT, NY, NJ, PA

Metal fragments and washers found in minute maid and Coca-Cola products have forced the US Food and Drug Administration to issue a voluntary recall in eight states.

The products were distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey, according to the FDA.

The recalled Minute Maid products, first reported by Food Safety News, are:

Berry Punch: Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)

Strawberry Lemonade: Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022)

Fruit Punch: Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

The Coca-Cola products included in the recall are:

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

Sprite 12-ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

All of the recalled products have 2022 expiration dates.

This recall is a Class II incident, meaning exposure to the contaminating product may cause medical problems that are temporary or reversible, Coca-Cola spokesperson Ann L. Moore told USA Today.

Customers are advised to seek a refund at the place of purchase or simply throw them away.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.