Merry Christmas, Newark Airport Travelers: You May Have Been Exposed To Measles

Nothing says Merry Christmas like a case of the measles.

The New Jersey Health Department is warning anyone who was at Newark Liberty Airport Christmas Eve of a passenger from Brussels with a confirmed case of measles.

The traveler -- who was infectious on that day -- arrived in Terminal B and may have traveled to other areas of the airport. Anyone at the airport between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 24 may have been exposed to measles and could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 14, 2019, the DOH said.

New Jersey residents identified as potentially exposed on the ill individual’s flights will be notified by their local health department.

“This confirmed case and exposure are unrelated to the ongoing measles outbreak in Ocean County, which includes 30 Ocean County cases and three Passaic County cases,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said. “Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles, so I urge all residents across the state to get vaccinated to protect their health.”

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

“Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed,” state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said. “We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.