Mega Millions Tickets Totaling $3 Million Sold In North Jersey

A pair of lucky Mega Millions tickets altogether worth $3 million were sold in North Jersey.

The two second-tier prizewinning tickets were sold in Tuesday's, April 12 drawing.

One is worth $1 million and the other $2 million, the latter of which was purchased with the Megaplier option.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Hudson County ($2 million): A Sharp Deli, 636-638 Avenue C, Bayonne; and,

Passaic County ($1 million): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, April 12, drawing were: 02, 08, 14, 20, and 31. The Gold Mega Ball was 17, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

