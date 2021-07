A third-tier New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Central Jersey.

The ticket from Friday's Mega Millions drawing was purchased at Stop & Shop at 1600 Perrineville Road in Monroe Township (Middlesex County).

The winning numbers were 08, 31, 32, 34, and 45. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $82 million.

