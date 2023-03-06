Mega Millions Lottery Players Win $40K, $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, March 3, Mega Millions drawing.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning the $10,000 prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Hudson County ( $40,000 ): Gro Mart, 135 Front St., Secaucus; and

): Gro Mart, 135 Front St., Secaucus; and Bergen County ($10,000): Krauszer’s Food Store, 11 A Grant Ave., Dumont.

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 3, Mega Millions drawing were: 08, 25, 36, 39, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

