Mega Millions Lottery Players Win $40K, $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, March 3, Mega Millions drawing.
The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, winning the $10,000 prize.
One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000.
Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- Hudson County ($40,000): Gro Mart, 135 Front St., Secaucus; and
- Bergen County ($10,000): Krauszer’s Food Store, 11 A Grant Ave., Dumont.
The winning numbers for the Friday, March 3, Mega Millions drawing were: 08, 25, 36, 39, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
