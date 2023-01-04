Meet Newest RHONJ Cast Member, Bergen County CEO Jenn Fessler

A new cast member has been announced ahead of the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, officials confirm.

Jenn Fessler, co-founder and CEO of F. Major, will be introduced in the housewives cast as a friend of Margaret Josephs.

Fessler will appear alongside returning Housewives Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin. Jackie Goldschneider will be back as a friend.

The Texas native, now based in Upper Saddle River, is professional known for creating simple and comfortable-height heels for women.

Before her journey into the world of heels, Fessler spent 11 years working in New York City as both a dating-site director and fashion recruiter.

Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to premier Feb. 7 on Bravo.

